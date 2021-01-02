Menu

Crime

Man dragged almost 800 metres during carjacking in Brampton, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 2, 2021 11:41 am
Police said they received a call regarding a carjacking after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said they received a call regarding a carjacking after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say three people have been arrested after a man was dragged almost 800 metres during a carjacking in Brampton.

Police said in a news release that they were called to the area of Timberlane Drive and Elmstead Court, near McLaughlin Road South and Ray Lawson Boulevard, on Wednesday just after 5 p.m.

Officers said a man reported that he was delivering packages when he was accosted by another man and punched.

Police allege that after the assault, the man entered the victim’s vehicle and tried to steal it.

“In an effort to prevent the theft, the victim grabbed onto the vehicle and was dragged almost 800 meters before losing his grip,” the news release said.

The victim went to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

Police said the vehicle was found a few hours later in Mississauga and three men were arrested. Most of the packages that were in the car were also recovered, police reported.

Officers said Jaideep Singh, 22, Gurdip Singh, 28, and Rupinder Brar, 42, are facing charges.

“Police would like to remind the public that if someone attempts to take your property, we recommend that you do not resist. Instead, head to a safe location and immediately call the police,” the news release said.

