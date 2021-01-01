Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

At least 5 people injured, 1 critically, after multi-vehicle crash in north-end Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Toronto Police Service / City of Toronto

At least five people have been injured after a serious crash in Toronto‘s north end Friday morning,

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West just before 11:30 a.m.

Pictures from the scene appeared to show a vehicle rolled over with smoke billowing from it along with another damaged vehicle and debris scattered across Keele Street. Multiple poles and signs were also hit.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

A police spokesperson told Global News two people were trapped and needed to be extricated.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a person was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries and four people have been taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers closed the intersection to traffic for the investigation.

Trending Stories

More to come.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceTrafficToronto trafficToronto crashToronto Police Traffic ServicesTraffic Torontocar crash TorontoToronto car accidentKeele Street and Sheppard Avenue West crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers