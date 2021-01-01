At least 5 people injured, 1 critically, after multi-vehicle crash in north-end Toronto

At least five people have been injured after a serious crash in Toronto‘s north end Friday morning,
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West just before 11:30 a.m.
Pictures from the scene appeared to show a vehicle rolled over with smoke billowing from it along with another damaged vehicle and debris scattered across Keele Street. Multiple poles and signs were also hit.
A police spokesperson told Global News two people were trapped and needed to be extricated.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a person was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries and four people have been taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Officers closed the intersection to traffic for the investigation.
More to come.
