At least 5 people injured, 1 critically, after multi-vehicle crash in north-end Toronto

At least five people have been injured after a serious crash in Toronto‘s north end Friday morning,

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West just before 11:30 a.m.

Pictures from the scene appeared to show a vehicle rolled over with smoke billowing from it along with another damaged vehicle and debris scattered across Keele Street. Multiple poles and signs were also hit.

A police spokesperson told Global News two people were trapped and needed to be extricated.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a person was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries and four people have been taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Officers closed the intersection to traffic for the investigation.

More to come.

ROAD CLOSURES

– Keele St + Sheppard Ave W closed in all directions

– please find alternate route of travel

– will update

GO2226

^ep2 pic.twitter.com/Gxtwg9m97h — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 1, 2021

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Keele St + Sheppard Ave W

– @TorontoMedics transporting several people to hospital

– injuries unknown

– will update

^GO2226

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 1, 2021

