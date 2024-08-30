Man found shot dead in vehicle on driveway outside Ontario home

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot dead inside a vehicle on a driveway in Brampton.

Officers were called to St. Tropez Court and Millstone Drive, near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue, on Friday at around 1 p.m.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, unfortunately the adult male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Const. Moulika Sharma told reporters at the scene.

Sharma said investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there’s no threat to public safety.

“We do understand this is daunting to hear something, early morning in a residential area, to have something happen but we are working diligently to determine the facts of this incident,” Sharma said.

A resident of the home, Sarita Rai said she came home late from work to find a black SUV parked in her driveway, running with the lights on.

Rai said she had never seen the vehicle before and called her daughter to look from the home window. Rai’s son then came out of the house to check on the man who she said appeared to be unconscious.

“We just kept calling to him, ‘excuse me can you move your car because we have to park our car,'” Rai said. “He was not responding.”

The family then called 911.

“I was so scared, we didn’t sleep last night,” Rai said.

There is no word yet on suspects.

Police said the homicide unit is taking over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

