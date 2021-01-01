Menu

Canada

Hospitals still flooding with coronavirus patients despite new year, experts warn

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2021 5:23 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario surpasses 3,300 daily COVID-19 cases' Coronavirus: Ontario surpasses 3,300 daily COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus: Ontario surpasses 3,300 daily COVID-19 cases

OTTAWA — The fraught year of 2020 may be over, but experts warn the dawn of a new year doesn’t mean an end to the troubles caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts in multiple Canadian virus hot spots say patients are flooding hospitals at an alarming rate and are expected to arrive in even greater numbers in the weeks to come.

Read more: ‘Blursday’: Coronavirus restrictions left 54% of Canadians feeling isolated, poll says

Quebec’s health ministry says hospitals in the greater Montreal area are on track to exceed their capacity within the next three weeks, noting almost two-thirds of designated beds are already occupied.

Anthony Dale, head of the Ontario Hospital Association, says one-fifth of the province’s intensive care capacity is now devoted to COVID-19 patients, with Toronto and the regions of Peel, York, and Windsor-Essex hit hardest.

Click to play video 'Alberta premier says vaccine rollout has significantly increased' Alberta premier says vaccine rollout has significantly increased
Alberta premier says vaccine rollout has significantly increased

Tim Sly, an epidemiologist and professor emeritus at Ryerson University’s School of Public Health, says the spike could jeopardize elective surgeries and other care, though some hospitals have already started to cancel procedures.

On Thursday, the Public Health Agency of Canada said more than 720 patients hospitalized with the virus are now receiving treatment in ICUs, including 337 in Ontario and 165 in Quebec.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
