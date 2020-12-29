London’s New Year’s Eve virtual celebration to pay tribute to front-line workers

Send this page to someone via email

Although people can’t gather in Victoria Park this New Year’s Eve, there will still be an opportunity to celebrate and give thanks to front-line workers.

Instead of a regular celebration, chair of the New Year’s Eve Planning Committee, Marcus Plowright, and Mario Circelli have organized the Everyday Heroes: London 2020 project.

“While we were asked to stay at home for the safety of our community, others left their families to face the uncertainty of COVID-19,” the project’s page read.

“Nurses, doctors, first responders, delivery drivers, grocery store employees, hairstylists, waiters — all these front line workers are the Everyday Heroes for London. We wanted to tell you their story.”

For the last month, a production team has worked to interview some of London’s Everyday Heroes of 2020.

Their stories will air as part of a live television production on New Year’s Eve.

“We are trying to bring some sense of the spirit of it,” London mayor Ed Holder said.

For this New Year’s Eve of 2020, people are only being advised to celebrate with those they live with.

“This New Year’s Eve will look very different; the safest way to celebrate is to do so with those you live with,” said Dr. Alex Summers.

“If reaching out (to) those you don’t live with, you make sure you do so virtually.”

