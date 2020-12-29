Woodstock woman charged under Reopening Ontario Act

Send this page to someone via email

Woodstock police report that a 48-year-old Woodstock woman has been charged under the Reopening Ontario Act for attending a church service downtown Woodstock on Sunday.

Police say the gathering exceeded the allowed limits for religious gatherings, which under the current lockdown restriction cannot exceed 10 people both indoors and outdoors.

All of Ontario moved into lockdown on Saturday to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Police say that well over 10 people were inside the place of worship on Sunday, with many not physically distancing or wearing masks.

Other Ontarians are facing similar charges from over the weekend.

Chatham-Kent police say they charged a 50-year-old Merlin, Ont., man following a church service in Wheatley, Ont., on Sunday.

Police also charged a 37-year-old man from Malahide, Ont., following a church service in Aylmer, Ont. He is also facing charges of obstructing a peace officer and intimidation of an officer.