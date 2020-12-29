Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woodstock woman charged under Reopening Ontario Act

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 2:01 pm
Woodstock police cruiser.
Woodstock police cruiser. 980 CFPL File Photo

Woodstock police report that a 48-year-old Woodstock woman has been charged under the Reopening Ontario Act for attending a church service downtown Woodstock on Sunday.

Police say the gathering exceeded the allowed limits for religious gatherings, which under the current lockdown restriction cannot exceed 10 people both indoors and outdoors.

All of Ontario moved into lockdown on Saturday to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Police say that well over 10 people were inside the place of worship on Sunday, with many not physically distancing or wearing masks.

Trending Stories

Read more: More than 100 unmasked people gather at Wheatley, Ont., church for 2nd day in a row

Other Ontarians are facing similar charges from over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Chatham-Kent police say they charged a 50-year-old Merlin, Ont., man following a church service in Wheatley, Ont., on Sunday.

Police also charged a 37-year-old man from Malahide, Ont., following a church service in Aylmer, Ont. He is also facing charges of obstructing a peace officer and intimidation of an officer.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WoodstockCoronavirus RestrictionsWoodstock policeOntario lockdownWoodstock Ontariogathering limits WoodstockReopening Ontairo ActReopening Ontario Act chargesWoodstock ChurchWoodstock Reopening Ontario Act
Flyers
More weekly flyers