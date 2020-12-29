Menu

Health

Alberta premier and health minister to share COVID-19 news Tuesday afternoon

By Emily Mertz Global News
Click to play video 'Alberta ‘not out of the woods yet’ after 2 weeks of restrictions: Hinshaw' Alberta ‘not out of the woods yet’ after 2 weeks of restrictions: Hinshaw
WATCH: Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said it appears lower COVID-19 case numbers over the Christmas weekend are a result of fewer people going for testing, as the positivity rate has remained fairly consistent. She also said the number of deaths and hospitalizations are lagging indicators that have not decreased since widespread restrictions were put into place in mid-December, because it takes several weeks for effect of the rule changes to become apparent.

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro will provide an update on Alberta’s COVID-19 response Tuesday.

The pair is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Their comments will be streamed live in this article post.

Read more: COVID-19 death toll in Alberta surpasses 1,000; 1st case of U.K. variant identified

On Monday, Alberta reached a grim milestone: the provincial death toll due to the novel coronavirus surpassed 1,000.

Between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, 112 additional deaths were reported, bringing Alberta’s total to 1,002.

Click to play video 'More than 1,000 Albertans have died of COVID-19' More than 1,000 Albertans have died of COVID-19
More than 1,000 Albertans have died of COVID-19

“Words cannot ease the pain caused by this loss, and I know it seems unfair that public safety measures mean we cannot say a proper goodbye to those who mean so much to us,” the premier said in a statement.

“This is part of COVID-19’s heartbreaking cost.

Trending Stories

“It is why we must all work together to support those who have lost someone and do all we can to spare others from experiencing this grief,” Kenney said.

Read more: A timeline of COVID-19 in Alberta

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Monday 917 new cases had been identified in the last 24 hours. Over that time period, 9,633 tests were completed.

An additional 20 deaths were reported Monday.

Hinshaw said Alberta’s positivity rate over the past few days has ranged from 6.4 per cent to 9.6 per cent.

As of Monday, there were 878 Albertans in hospital, 148 of whom were in ICU.

Click to play video 'Alberta working with ethicists, advisory committee to determine who gets COVID-19 vaccine next' Alberta working with ethicists, advisory committee to determine who gets COVID-19 vaccine next
Hinshaw said 6,016 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in Alberta over the last two weeks.

Read more: Should provinces reserve COVID-19 vaccine 2nd doses or administer them all right away?

When it comes to the Moderna vaccine, Alberta expects to receive doses “at some point this week” but hasn’t heard details on the specific number of doses yet, she said Monday.READ MORE: Christmas comes early as first Moderna vaccines arrive in Canada
