Alberta premier and health minister to share COVID-19 news Tuesday afternoon

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro will provide an update on Alberta’s COVID-19 response Tuesday.

The pair is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Their comments will be streamed live in this article post.

On Monday, Alberta reached a grim milestone: the provincial death toll due to the novel coronavirus surpassed 1,000.

Between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, 112 additional deaths were reported, bringing Alberta’s total to 1,002.

3:29 More than 1,000 Albertans have died of COVID-19 More than 1,000 Albertans have died of COVID-19

“Words cannot ease the pain caused by this loss, and I know it seems unfair that public safety measures mean we cannot say a proper goodbye to those who mean so much to us,” the premier said in a statement.

“This is part of COVID-19’s heartbreaking cost. Tweet This

“It is why we must all work together to support those who have lost someone and do all we can to spare others from experiencing this grief,” Kenney said.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Monday 917 new cases had been identified in the last 24 hours. Over that time period, 9,633 tests were completed.

An additional 20 deaths were reported Monday.

Hinshaw said Alberta’s positivity rate over the past few days has ranged from 6.4 per cent to 9.6 per cent.

As of Monday, there were 878 Albertans in hospital, 148 of whom were in ICU.

Hinshaw said 6,016 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in Alberta over the last two weeks.

READ MORE: Christmas comes early as first Moderna vaccines arrive in Canada View link » When it comes to the Moderna vaccine, Alberta expects to receive doses “at some point this week” but hasn’t heard details on the specific number of doses yet, she said Monday.