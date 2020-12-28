Dr. Hinshaw to give in-person COVID-19 update for Alberta on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to give an in-person COVID-19 update Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her address will be live streamed in this article post.

On Sunday, Alberta Health reported an estimated 500 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period. That was out of about 6,900 lab tests.

Alberta’s positivity rate sat at around seven per cent.

Both hospitalizations and ICU admissions due to COVID-19 were reported to be “stable.”

Hinshaw explained fewer people were tested on Dec. 25 so fewer tests were processed and reported on Dec. 26.

Christmas Day saw about 900 new cases, 14,200 lab tests (about six per cent positivity rate), with a “small increase” in both hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

According to national health data, as of Dec. 27, Canada’s rate of active COVID-19 cases was 212 per 100,000 population.

To compare, Ontario had a rate of 136 active cases per 100,000 population. Alberta had 492 active cases per 100,000 population.

When looking at the total number of active cases by province, Alberta had 21,521 while Ontario had 19,681.

Alberta put in stricter restrictions earlier this month to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, including closing restaurants, bars and gyms, restricting retail capacity and banning indoor and outdoor social gatherings with anyone outside your immediate household.

The public health restrictions will remain in place until at least Jan. 12.

However, an exception was announced just before Christmas, permitting anyone who lives alone to join another household for one gathering between Dec. 23 and 28.