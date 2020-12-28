Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Dr. Hinshaw to give in-person COVID-19 update for Alberta on Monday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Click to play video 'Pandemic doesn’t stop shoppers at busy Calgary stores' Pandemic doesn’t stop shoppers at busy Calgary stores
WATCH: Calgary shoppers didn’t let the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from lining up outside stores in search of Boxing Day deals. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to give an in-person COVID-19 update Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. Her address will be live streamed in this article post.

Read more: Coronavirus: Alberta reports 500 COVID-19 cases Boxing Day amid fewer tests

On Sunday, Alberta Health reported an estimated 500 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period. That was out of about 6,900 lab tests.

Alberta’s positivity rate sat at around seven per cent.

Both hospitalizations and ICU admissions due to COVID-19 were reported to be “stable.”

Hinshaw explained fewer people were tested on Dec. 25 so fewer tests were processed and reported on Dec. 26.

Christmas Day saw about 900 new cases, 14,200 lab tests (about six per cent positivity rate), with a “small increase” in both hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 outreach program begins in Edmonton neighbourhoods hit hard by virus' COVID-19 outreach program begins in Edmonton neighbourhoods hit hard by virus

According to national health data, as of Dec. 27, Canada’s rate of active COVID-19 cases was 212 per 100,000 population.

To compare, Ontario had a rate of 136 active cases per 100,000 population. Alberta had 492 active cases per 100,000 population.

When looking at the total number of active cases by province, Alberta had 21,521 while Ontario had 19,681.

Read more: Alberta updates COVID-19 restrictions; exemptions for massage, counselling, single people

Alberta put in stricter restrictions earlier this month to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, including closing restaurants, bars and gyms, restricting retail capacity and banning indoor and outdoor social gatherings with anyone outside your immediate household.

The public health restrictions will remain in place until at least Jan. 12.

However, an exception was announced just before Christmas, permitting anyone who lives alone to join another household for one gathering between Dec. 23 and 28.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusAlberta Health ServicesAlberta CoronavirusAlberta healthAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawCOVID-19 VaccineCOVID-19 RestrictionsCovid-19 TestsChristmas COVID-19covid-19 variationnew years covid-19
