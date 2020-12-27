Coronavirus: Alberta reports 500 COVID-19 cases Boxing Day amid fewer tests

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health reported 500 new cases of COVID-19 on Boxing Day across the province.

In a tweet, Alberta’s chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw noted fewer people were tested Christmas Day so fewer tests were processed and reported over the 24-hour period.

Here is today’s #COVID19AB modified update: On Dec. 26, there was an estimated:

– 500 cases

– 6,900 laboratory tests

– 7% positivity

– hospitalizations – stable

– ICU – stable Please note: fewer people were tested Dec. 25 so fewer tests were processed and reported on Dec. 26 — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) December 27, 2020

Alberta Health said there were 6,900 tests over the 24-hour period resulting in a positivity rate of seven per cent.

Hinshaw’s tweet also stated hospitalizations and those in intensive care units as result of the virus were stable.

Alberta reported 900 cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 25 and 1,200 new cases on Dec. 24.

Alberta Health said it would be providing limited information about COVID-19 between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27.

The province is scheduled to hold a media availability Monday afternoon, where additional information from the previous four days will be provided.

On Saturday, the country’s largest province of Ontario reported the first two cases of the coronavirus strain that was first identified in the United Kingdom and has since spread to Australia, Japan and several European countries.

Ontario officials said the cases involved a couple from Durham Region with no known travel history, exposure, or high-risk contacts. Both are now in self-isolation.

— With files from Saba Aziz, Global News National Online Health Reporter