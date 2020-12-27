Menu

Coronavirus: Alberta reports 500 COVID-19 cases Boxing Day amid fewer tests

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted December 27, 2020 2:46 pm
Click to play video 'New COVID-19 guidelines released for pregnant women, future moms' New COVID-19 guidelines released for pregnant women, future moms
WATCH ABOVE: The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has released new guidelines about the COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women or women about to become pregnant. Abigail Bimman reports on the new recommendations, and how they compare to what other countries are advising.

Alberta Health reported 500 new cases of COVID-19 on Boxing Day across the province.

In a tweet, Alberta’s chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw noted fewer people were tested Christmas Day so fewer tests were processed and reported over the 24-hour period.

Alberta Health said there were 6,900 tests over the 24-hour period resulting in a positivity rate of seven per cent.

Hinshaw’s tweet also stated hospitalizations and those in intensive care units as result of the virus were stable.

Read more: Coronavirus: Third-party review of Alberta COVID-19 response expected in early 2021

Alberta reported 900 cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 25 and 1,200 new cases on Dec. 24.

Alberta Health said it would be providing limited information about COVID-19 between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27.

The province is scheduled to hold a media availability Monday afternoon, where additional information from the previous four days will be provided.

Read more: Albertans share their experiences with novel coronavirus

On Saturday, the country’s largest province of Ontario reported the first two cases of the coronavirus strain that was first identified in the United Kingdom and has since spread to Australia, Japan and several European countries.

Ontario officials said the cases involved a couple from Durham Region with no known travel history, exposure, or high-risk contacts. Both are now in self-isolation.

— With files from Saba Aziz, Global News National Online Health Reporter

