Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Alberta reports 2,100 total COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted December 26, 2020 2:05 pm
Click to play video 'COVID-19 outreach program begins in Edmonton neighbourhoods hit hard by virus' COVID-19 outreach program begins in Edmonton neighbourhoods hit hard by virus
WATCH ABOVE: COVID care teams are visiting Edmonton areas hit hardest by the pandemic. Morgan Black explains why information is a powerful tool in the fight against the virus.

Alberta reported an additional 900 cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 25 and 1,200 new cases on Dec. 24.

The information was sent through Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s Twitter account Saturday morning:

Story continues below advertisement

Hinshaw said there was a “small increase” in the number of hospitalizations and Albertans in intensive care units as a result of COVID-19 during the two day period.

READ MORE: Ontario reports 4,301 new coronavirus cases over past 2 days

Hinshaw also said there were 17,800 COVID-19 tests completed on Dec. 24 with a positivity rate of seven per cent, while there were 14,200 tests completed on Dec. 25 with a positivity rate of six per cent.

Alberta Health was not scheduled to provide additional information about the impact of the coronavirus across the province Saturday, including the number of Albertans who have lost their lives as a result of the virus.

The province is scheduled to hold a media availability Monday afternoon, where additional information from the previous four days will be provided.

