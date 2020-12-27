Coronavirus: 28 COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba from Christmas Eve to Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials are reporting 28 additional deaths in people with COVID-19 from Dec. 24 to 27.

The deaths include:

A woman in her 30s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

A man in his 60s from the Northern health region

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Poseidon Care Centre

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Poseidon Care Centre

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

A man in his 70s from the Northern health region

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Fred Douglas Lodge

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Charleswood Care Centre

A man in his 80s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to an outbreak at Kin Place in Oakbank

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Oakview Place Personal Care Home

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Poseidon Care Centre

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 90s from the Northern health region, linked to an outbreak at George Colon Memorial home in Bunibonibee Cree Nation

A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to an outbreak at Portage District General Hospital

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home

A man in his 90s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home

A woman in her 100s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 12.1 per cent provincially and 12.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba says extra coronavirus doses found in vaccine mean hundreds more can be vaccinated

Between 9:30 a.m. Dec. 24 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 524 new cases of the virus have been identified, which brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 24,145.

96 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

101 cases in the Northern health region

24 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

58 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

245 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also shows there are 4,488 active cases and 19,012 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

3:32 Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa look back at 2020 Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa look back at 2020

Right now there are 252 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 89 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 341 hospitalizations.

Story continues below advertisement

Also there are 31 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as four people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 35 ICU patients.

The provincial total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 645.

Laboratory testing numbers show 4,238 tests were completed between Dec. 24 and 26, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 415,859.

An outbreak has been declared at the Boyne Lodge Personal Care Home in Carman. The site has been moved to Critical (Red) on the Pandemic Response System.

In addition, the outbreaks have been declared over at Misericordia Health Centre Transitional Care Unit and at Headingley Correctional Centre.

Advertisement