Coronavirus: Manitoba expects 40K vaccinations in January, 15 deaths reported Wednesday

The Manitoba government says it expects to vaccinate as many as 40,000 people against COVID-19 in January, as health officials reported another 15 virus-related deaths across the province Wednesday.

The news comes as 201 new COVID-19 cases were also identified Wednesday, bringing Manitoba’s total reported since March to 23,381.

At the province’s last scheduled media briefing on the virus before Christmas, Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, reiterated his calls on Manitobans not to gather over the holidays.

“This holiday season will be a make or break in our COVID outlook for 2021,” he said.

“The virus is harmful, it can harm your family, it can harm your friends, and it is harming your communities.

“So I say it again, and I’ll say it as much as I need to — stay home.” Tweet This

The province’s latest list of COVID-19 victims include:

a man in his 70s from the Interlake–Eastern health region;

a man in his 80s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to an outbreak at Kin Place in Oakbank;

a woman in her 70s from the Northern health region;

a man in his 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region;

a woman in her 70s from the Southern Health – Santé Sud health region, linked to an outbreak at the Portage District General Hospital Medical Unit in Portage la Prairie;

a man in his 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to an outbreak at Morris General Hospital in Morris;

a man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region;

a man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at an outbreak at Grace Hospital Unit 3 North;

a woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region;

a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region;

a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Poseidon Care Centre;

a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care Home;

a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region;

a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Poseidon Care Centre; and

a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Oakview Place personal care home.

Manitoba’s death toll from COVID-19 broke 600 Wednesday — just eight days after breaking 500 — and now sits at 605.

Daily case numbers have been trending downward in Manitoba in recent days, though, as the province remains under strict public health restrictions.

But intensive care units are still running above their normal capacity and many elective surgeries continue to be cancelled.

Health officials reported 155 new cases Tuesday and 18 deaths.

It was the second consecutive day that new coronavirus cases were below 200 — a number that had not been seen for several weeks.

Wednesday’s latest cases include 118 cases in the Winnipeg Health region, 23 cases in the Southern Health region,14 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 31 cases in the Northern Health region, and 15 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Health officials said Wednesday an outbreak at Grace Hospital, Unit 3 South in Winnipeg has been declared over.

The province says there are currently 4,427 active COVID-19 in Manitoba, with 259 in hospital with the virus and 37 in ICU.

The five-day test positivity rate was 10.4 per cent provincially and 10.2 per cent in Winnipeg Wednesday, according to provincial data.

–With files from the Canadian Press

