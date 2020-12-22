Menu

Economy

Manitoba premier calls press conference to talk business supports

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 22, 2020 11:18 am
Manitoba premier Brian Pallister speaks to media after the tabling of his party's provincial budget was filibustered by the opposition NDP at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Manitoba premier Brian Pallister speaks to media after the tabling of his party's provincial budget was filibustered by the opposition NDP at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s premier says he’s going to discuss supports for business at a Tuesday morning press conference.

Brian Pallister has called a media briefing for 11 a.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Read more: Manitoba daily coronavirus case count drops below 200, 4 additional deaths Monday

Exactly what supports for business Pallister plans to discuss at the briefing wasn’t made clear in an invite to media earlier in the day Tuesday.

Many Manitoba businesses have been hit hard under strict COVID-19 public health orders that have been in place since mid-November.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Manitoba premier urges residents to ‘buy local’ for holiday shopping' Coronavirus: Manitoba premier urges residents to ‘buy local’ for holiday shopping
Coronavirus: Manitoba premier urges residents to ‘buy local’ for holiday shopping – Nov 24, 2020

The rules have forced all businesses deemed non-essential to close and ordered restaurants to move to takeout and delivery only.

The orders, which also limit outdoor gatherings and restrict households from gathering with few exceptions, have since been extended until at least early January.

Read more: Manitoba sees 13 COVID-19 deaths Sunday, including man in 30s

Last month the province announced a support program for businesses affected by the lockdown.

The Manitoba Bridge Grant provides $5,000 upfront to businesses, not-for-profits and charities forced closed by COVID-19 restrictions. The program was later expanded to include home-based businesses like event planners, photographers, artists and tradespeople.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Manitoba extends bridge grant to home-based businesses' Coronavirus: Manitoba extends bridge grant to home-based businesses
Coronavirus: Manitoba extends bridge grant to home-based businesses – Dec 8, 2020

 

