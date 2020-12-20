Manitoba sees 13 COVID-19 deaths Sunday, including man in 30s

Manitoba public health officials are reporting another 13 deaths in people with COVID-19.
The deaths include:
- A woman in her 50s from the Northern health region
- A woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Grandview Personal Care Home in Grandview
- A man in his 90s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud region
- A man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at St. Amant
- A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region
- A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home
- A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region
- A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre
- A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region
- A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
- A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the GA3 unit at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg
- A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region
- A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre
The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 12.2 per cent provincially and 11.4 per cent in Winnipeg.
As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 229 new cases of the virus have been identified, which brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 22,859.
- 16 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region
- 27 cases in the Northern health region
- 17 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
- 39 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
- 130 cases in the Winnipeg health region.
The data also shows there are 5,749 active cases and 16,541 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.
There are 302 people in hospital with 43 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, while the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 569.
Laboratory testing numbers show 2,261 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 403,737.
