Manitoba sees 13 COVID-19 deaths Sunday, including man in 30s

Manitoba public health officials are reporting another 13 deaths in people with COVID-19.

The deaths include:

A woman in her 50s from the Northern health region

A woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Grandview Personal Care Home in Grandview

A man in his 90s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud region

A man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at St. Amant

A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the GA3 unit at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 12.2 per cent provincially and 11.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 229 new cases of the virus have been identified, which brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 22,859.

16 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

27 cases in the Northern health region

17 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

39 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

130 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows there are 5,749 active cases and 16,541 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 302 people in hospital with 43 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, while the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 569.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,261 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 403,737.