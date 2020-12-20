Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Manitoba sees 13 COVID-19 deaths Sunday, including man in 30s

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted December 20, 2020 1:42 pm
Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks at the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks at the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Wednesday, December 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba public health officials are reporting another 13 deaths in people with COVID-19.

The deaths include:

  • A woman in her 50s from the Northern health region
  • A woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Grandview Personal Care Home in Grandview
  • A man in his 90s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud region
  • A man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at St. Amant
  • A woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home
  • A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre
  • A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the GA3 unit at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg
  • A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 12.2 per cent provincially and 11.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba tweaks COVID-19 immunization criteria to fill appointments

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 229 new cases of the virus have been identified, which brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 22,859.

Trending Stories
  • 16 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region
  • 27 cases in the Northern health region
  • 17 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
  • 39 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
  • 130 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows there are 5,749 active cases and 16,541 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 “long-haulers” still feeling symptoms' COVID-19 “long-haulers” still feeling symptoms
COVID-19 “long-haulers” still feeling symptoms

There are 302 people in hospital with 43 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, while the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 569.

Story continues below advertisement

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,261 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 403,737.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVIDHealthCovid19Manitoba Healthcovid masks
Flyers
More weekly flyers