Manitoba extends COVID-19 restrictions into January; drive-in gatherings allowed

Send this page to someone via email

This story will be updated when the press conference begins and throughout the conference as it runs.

The Manitoba government is extending strict COVID-19 restrictions, meaning families cannot gather together during the holiday season.

However the government is loosening some of the rules, including those previously banning drive-in events.

The latest round of public health orders go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and will remain in place until at least early January, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin announced Tuesday.

The new rules will be similar to those that have been in place since mid-November, but changes will allow for drive-in events like religious services and the Red River Ex’s annual drive-through light show, as long as only members of the same household are in the vehicle, and no one leaves their cars.

Story continues below advertisement

1:45 Manitoba ready to receive, administer COVID-19 vaccine, health officials say, but details scarce Manitoba ready to receive, administer COVID-19 vaccine, health officials say, but details scarce

Roussin warned the loosening of the rules around drive-in events could be restricted again if enforcement officers find the rules are being broken or contract tracing links too many cases to the events.

A Winnipeg church filed a Charter of Rights and Freedoms challenge against the ban on drive-in services last week, and lost a bid for a temporary lifting of the rule until the case could be heard.

The new rules will also allow thrift stores to open and sell non-essential items — something still banned for larger retails under the orders.

Roussin said thrift stores will need to comply under the same capacity restrictions in place for all stores.

Story continues below advertisement

New public health order will allow drive in church services and events like the Red River Ex lights starting Saturday. No one must leave their cars… Full list of changes: pic.twitter.com/JoHP1Cc8aD — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) December 8, 2020

He says the changes come based on feedback from Manitobans that said lower-income families had been negatively affected with the stores forced to close.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The orders will also add new items to the list of essential items allowed for sale at all stores, including school supplies and cultural and religious items such as menorahs, Christmas decorations. and wrapping paper.

Roussin said acupuncturists and manual osteopathy practices will be allowed to operate under the adjusted orders, which also clear up the rules around foodbanks and other charities, which he said are allowed to prepare food and come together to prepare and distribute hampers.

Read more: First coronavirus vaccine shots could be doled out in Canada next week

Story continues below advertisement

The entire province has been under tightened restrictions since Nov. 12, which include a five-person cap on public gatherings and the mandatory closure of bars, concert venues and non-essential retail stores. It also forbids people from having house guests, with some exceptions.

Roussin says Manitoba’s ongoing high number of daily COVID-19 cases and their effect on the health- care system require that most of the restrictions, including a five-person limit on public gatherings and restrictions on visitors in private homes, will remain in place.

2:27 Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 12 new deaths, 325 new COVID-19 cases Coronavirus: Manitoba reports 12 new deaths, 325 new COVID-19 cases

The current health orders are set to expire Friday at midnight and Roussin said an exact date on when the new orders expire has not yet been set.

Roussin has said he hoped to have seen a larger decrease in daily case counts and hospitalization rates under the current restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

But modelling numbers released by the province last week show the measures appear to have only levelled off surging case numbers.

Under the worst-case outlined in the modelling, health officials said Manitoba could have seen 1,055 new cases a day by Dec. 6, had the restrictions not been put into place.

Instead, daily case numbers have usually ranged between 300 and 500 since Nov. 12, with a handful of days seeing case counts below 300.

Province Extends Public Health Orders Ahead of the Holidays, With Minor Adjustments https://t.co/7MkwAcotWr pic.twitter.com/xnfFaFf2EL — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) December 8, 2020

On Tuesday, Manitoba’s daily coronavirus numbers fell compared to recent days, with 245 new cases reported and 13 new deaths reported.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 420 people have died in the province from COVID-19 since March and the province has recorded 19,376 cases.

There are currently 311 people in hospital, including 38 in intensive care, according to provincial data.

Manitoba’s test positivity rate is now 13.3 per cent. Tests were done on 2,245 Manitobans Monday.

–With files from the Canadian Press

–More to come.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.