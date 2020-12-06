Steinbach-area church holds drive-in service, breaking public health orders again

Send this page to someone via email

At least two dozen cars attended a drive-in church service at the Church of God Restoration south of Steinbach Sunday morning.

From what Global News reporters on the scene could see, no one attending the drive-in service got out of their vehicles and the minister was preaching from a trailer at the front of the church.

2:02 Steinbach area minister slapped with nearly $2,600 in COVID-19-related health fines Steinbach area minister slapped with nearly $2,600 in COVID-19-related health fines – Nov 24, 2020

Members of the church were honking at times in support of the minister’s message.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News reporters on scene saw RCMP cars drive by, but not get out and talk to the church attendees and church representatives declined to comment.

The Church of God Restoration has already been slapped with at least one $5,000 fine, while minister Tobias Tiessen was handed two $1,300 fines.

There’s no word yet on if any additional fines were handed out.

Last weekend, RCMP members on scene had blocked off the church’s parking lot and at least 150 cars had been lined up on the road trying to get in.

On Saturday, a judge ruled against Springs Church’s drive-in services saying they went against public health orders.

Springs Church took the Manitoba government to court after being fined more than $32,000 for holding drive-in church services, that are currently barred under level red restrictions, which are set to expire on Dec. 11.

Lawyers for the church argued the services are safe and are no different than sitting in a drive-thru lineup, waiting in your car for curbside pickup, or even sitting at a red light in traffic.

Lawyers for the province argued that the church has not provided evidence that listening to a church service in your car is more beneficial than listening to a church service online or at home.

Story continues below advertisement

Springs cancelled their four drive-in services over the weekend and moved everything online.