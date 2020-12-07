Health officials give update on Manitoba’s coronavirus situation after record-setting weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials will discuss Manitoba’s COVID-19 fight Monday after a weekend that saw hundreds of new cases and the most deaths reported in a single day.

Manitoba’s chief public officer of health, Dr. Brent Roussin, and the province’s chief nursing officer, Lanette Siragusa, have scheduled a media briefing for 12:30 p.m.

Over the weekend, provincial health officials reported 737 new infections and 33 additional deaths, including a record-setting 19 deaths on Saturday.

Of the 14 deaths announced Sunday, eight were connected to outbreaks of the coronavirus at personal care homes.

The latest cases bring the province’s total reported to 18,806. Since March, 395 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died.

The province imposed public orders Nov. 12 banning large public gatherings, closing non-essential businesses and forbidding in-home gatherings, with a few exceptions, in an effort to curb weeks of surging daily case numbers.

Roussin has been for weeks warning the caseloads are stretching Manitoba’s health-care system to the brink.

As of Sunday, there were 348 people in hospital, with 43 people in intensive care due to COVID-19.

Manitoba’s current public health orders are scheduled to expire on Friday, although Premier Brian Pallister has said some form of restrictions will have to be extended.

Last week Roussin said he expected to announce details of the extended restrictions early this week.

The Canadian military, meanwhile, announced over the weekend it would send reservists to the Shamattawa First Nation in northern Manitoba to assist the community with a COVID-19 outbreak the chief said has pushed it to “a breaking point.”

