Record-breaking COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials confirm 19 additional deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported Saturday, the highest amount of deaths reported in a single day.

Those deaths include:

a female in her 20s from the Winnipeg health region

a male in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region

a female in her 60s from the Northern health region, linked to the outbreak at The Pas Hospital Acute Care

a male in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

2 females in their 70s from the Winnipeg health region

a female in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Oakview Place personal care home

a male in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region

a male in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care

a male in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home

a male in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region

a male in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home;

a female in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region

a female in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care

a female in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Home

a female in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at St. Norbert Personal Care Home

a male in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care

a male in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the outbreak at Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home

a female in her 100s from the Winnipeg region, linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Home.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 13.1 per cent provincially and 14.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 354 new cases of the virus have been identified, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 18,423, including:

32 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

31 cases in the Northern health region

12 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

44 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

235 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows there are 9,115 known active cases and 8,927 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 349 people in hospital with 51 people in intensive care due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now 381.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,981 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 369,154.

1:53 Manitoba COVID-19 modelling numbers Manitoba COVID-19 modelling numbers

Public health officials advise COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre in Beausejour and Greendale Estate Assisted Living Facility in Grunthal. These sites have been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreaks at Health Science Centre unit GA4 in Winnipeg and Seymour Pacific Developments Ltd. in Brandon have been declared over.