More Manitobans buying alcohol during pandemic: MBLL

By Abigail Turner CJOB
Click to play video 'Alcohol sales increase during pandemic in Manitoba' Alcohol sales increase during pandemic in Manitoba
More Manitobans have purchased alcohol, cannabis and lottery during the latest quarterly financial report by Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

Alcohol sales have been soaring with most Manitobans hunkered down for 2020.

In Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries’ latest quarterly financial report, a $23.1-million increase in liquor operations between April and September was reported.

But it hasn’t just been booze that Manitobans have shopped more for — cannabis and lottery also saw increases during the same time period.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries quarterly financial report increases:

  • Lottery – $3.2-million increase
  • Cannabis – $2.6-million increase
  • Alcohol – $23.1-million increase
  • Online gaming – $14.7-million increase

The report did note a major setback for the Crown corporation, as casinos have been forced to close.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries quarterly financial report decreases:

  • Casinos – $64.1-million decrease
  • Video lotto – $58.3-million decrease

“The COVID‐19 pandemic directives from Manitoba Health for individuals to stay home and the closure of certain businesses in the province, which included all VLT site locations until June 26, 2020 and the casinos until July 29, 2020, has had a substantial negative impact on the financial results,” MBLL wrote in the report.

The overall revenue decreased by $113.4 million from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the operating expenses decreased drastically, by $21 million.

Consolidated net income and comprehensive income was reported at $251.1 million, a decrease of $78.8 million from the same period last year.

The share of profit of Western Canada Lottery Corporation went up by $5.6 million.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CannabisAlcoholLotteryLiquorcasinosManitoba Liquor and LotteriesFinancialcannabis salesAlcohol SalesMBLLliquor and lotteries
