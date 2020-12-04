Word on extension of Manitoba coronavirus restrictions coming next week: Roussin

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s top doctor says an announcement on the province’s plans to extend the current public health orders around COVID-19 should come early next week.

In the meantime, Dr. Brent Roussin is keeping tight-lipped on whether or not the new round of restrictions would be any less strict than those currently in place, or whether or not they will allow for groups to gather in homes over the holidays.

The province imposed orders banning large public gathering, closing non-essential businesses, and forbidding in-home gatherings with a few exceptions Nov. 12.

While the public health orders are scheduled to expire next Friday, Roussin has said some restrictions will remain in place because daily cases and hospitalization rates are still too high.

On Friday the province released modelling numbers that show Manitoba was on track to hit 100 per cent ICU capacity — with COVID-19 patients alone — by Nov. 23. That would have left no room for any other patients in need of a critical care bed, health officials noted.

As of Friday, there were 361 people in hospital — up from 357 Thursday — with 55 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, up three from the day before.

The province has been tracking four separate scenarios when it comes to restrictions and public compliance, health officials said Friday.

Under the worst case scenario in the modelling, health officials said Manitoba was expected to be seeing between 825 and 1,055 new cases a day by Dec. 6 had the restriction not been put into place.

Instead daily case numbers have usually ranged between 300 and 500 since Nov. 12, with a handful of days seeing case counts below 300.

Roussin said Friday health officials are still working on exactly what the next public health orders will look like after the current ones expire.

Manitoba has had a surge of COVID-19 cases this fall and on Friday health officials reported 320 new cases and nine additional deaths.

Friday’s modelling numbers show for every 48 cases announced in Manitoba, three people end up hospitalized and one dies, meaning for every 480 cases reported, there are 10 deaths.

Since March, the province has reported 18,069 cases of the novel coronavirus and 362 Manitobans with the virus have died.

