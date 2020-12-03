Manitoba’s top doctor gives coronavirus update Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s chief public health officer will give an update on the province’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19 Thursday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Roussin announced 277 new cases and 14 additional deaths from the virus on Wednesday.

Manitoba was facing the highest rate of new coronavirus infections among the provinces until it was surpassed by Alberta last week. The Manitoba government imposed restrictions on public gatherings and business openings three weeks ago, and the daily number of new cases has started to drop in recent days.

Wednesday marked the second day in a row — and only the fourth time in three weeks — that Manitoba’s daily number of new cases has been below 300.

But Roussin said the daily cases and hospitalization rates are still too high and some restrictions will remain in place beyond when they are set to expire Dec. 11.

There were a near-record 51 people with COVID-19 in intensive care beds and 351 patients with the virus in hospital on Wednesday.

The province has been looking for ways to expand intensive-care capacity in hospitals, which could involve moving some non-COVID-19 patients off-site to buildings such as convention centres.

The province also announced plans Wednesday to require many students to stay home from school and learn remotely for two weeks after the holiday break in an attempt to reduce the spread of the virus.

From Jan. 4 to Jan. 15, students in grades 7 to 12 will have to learn remotely, except those with special needs. Students in kindergarten to Grade 6 will have the option of learning remotely or going to school.

Since March, Manitoba has reported 17,384 cases of the novel coronavirus and the province’s death toll from COVID-19 now sits at 342.

–With files from The Canadian Press

