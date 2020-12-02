Manitoba’s education minister to outline COVID-19 school plan for following weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s education minister will outline what, exactly, is happening with schools over the next several weeks and will answer the question if schools are going on an extended break.

Kelvin Goertzen, along with Education Deputy Minister Dana Rudy, will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Global News will livestream the press conference in this story.

Rudy will also hold a technical briefing for media only at 2 p.m. which will be embargoed until the press conference begins.

Goertzen told 680 CJOB earlier this week that the issue of whether to extend the holiday break due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been discussed in two different contexts — from the perspective of the education system and from public health.

While Goertzen was unable to provide any specific details, he said it’s likely Manitoba students will see a period of remote learning away from school, rather than additional time off at Christmas.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, has stated repeatedly that transmission in schools is low, with only a few outbreaks declared.

But since September, schools have had to follow strict social distancing guidelines and sanitation rules.

It prompted most high schools to implement a part-time remote learning system, where students in Grades 9-12 would come to school every second day.

In some divisions, like St. James Assiniboia, Grade 7 and 8 students also started following that system in November.

Over in Winnipeg School Division, all 79 schools already had a trial run for Level Red restrictions Tuesday.

Students tested out logging in on their devices and accessing online platforms and lessons as if they were at home.

“WSD wants to ensure its school and teachers have the support needed in the classroom and for remote learning,” said the division’s senior information officer, Radean Carter.

“The practice will assist in identifying anything we may have missed in our planning to help ensure the smoothest transition possible.”

The only division in the province at the critical level is the Hanover School Division which went red on November 24. This was due to a test positivity rate around 30 per cent in the RM of Hanover.

-with files from Sam Thompson and Kevin Hirschfield