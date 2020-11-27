Manitoba’s largest school division holding remote learning test run

Send this page to someone via email

With COVID-19 cases remaining high in the province, the Winnipeg School Division is making sure it’s ready in case a sudden switch to remote learning is announced.

All 79 schools in the division will take part in a practice for code red learning on the morning of Dec. 1.

Students will test out logging in on their devices and accessing online platforms and lessons as if they were at home.

“WSD wants to ensure its school and teachers have the support needed in the classroom and for remote learning,” said the division’s senior information officer, Radean Carter.

“The practice will assist in identifying anything we may have missed in our planning to help ensure the smoothest transition possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

The only division in the province at the critical level is the Hanover School Division which went red on November 24. This was due to a test positivity rate around 30 per cent in the RM of Hanover.

1:35 Teachers issue open letter claiming Manitoba’s education system faces ‘imminent collapse’ Teachers issue open letter claiming Manitoba’s education system faces ‘imminent collapse’ – Nov 9, 2020

Shelley Amos, the interim superintendent/CEO of the division said 950 K-6 students remained in class because they have parents who are critical service workers.

Dr. Brent Roussin said Thursday health officials are still reviewing the case numbers daily, but said they weren’t contemplating moving any other divisions to the critical level at this time.

Advertisement