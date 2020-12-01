Record number of coronavirus deaths reported in Manitoba, but case numbers slowly dropping

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has recorded a record number of deaths in one day — 16.

The province’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin also reported 283 new cases Tuesday.

On Monday Roussin announced 343 new cases and 11 additional deaths from the virus.

The latest cases bring Manitoba’s total cases reported since March to 17,107.

Manitoba has been reporting hundreds of new cases and multiple deaths from COVID-19 for weeks.

In November 247 Manitobans with COVID-19 died, nearly 80 per cent of the province’s total number of deaths from virus.

Roussin has been repeatedly calling on Mantiobans to stay at home and respect strict COVID-19 restrictions put into effect Nov. 12 closing non-essential businesses and banning public gatherings of more than five people.

He says the steady daily increases in COVID-10 cases is pushing the province’s health-care system to the limit.

Asked if there's a number we can access of people who've had COVID-19 and hadn't required hospitalizations. 1,092 total hospitalizations

204 total ICU admissions That would leave 16,015 Manitobans who've had COVID-19 but haven't required hospitalizations. (93.6%) — Skylar Peters (@CJOBSkylar) December 1, 2020

As of Tuesday, there were 338 people in hospital — down from the 342 hospitalized Monday — with 48 people in intensive care due to COVID-19.

Earlier in the day Tuesday the Manitoba government said provincial officers issued more than $180,000 worth of COVID-19 fines over the past week, including 22 tickets of $5,000 to various businesses for non-compliance.

From Nov. 23 through 29, the province handed out 202 warnings and 100 tickets, according to government data.

–With files from Elisha Dacey

