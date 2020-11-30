Manitoba health officials give live coronavirus update Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will give an update on the ongoing fight against COVID-19 Monday as case counts continue to surge across the province.

Chief provincial health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, and chief nursing officer, Lanette Siragusa, have scheduled a media briefing for 12:30 p.m.

Over the weekend, health officials reported 852 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths, including the province’s youngest victim of the virus, a boy under the age of 10 from Winnipeg.

The latest deaths pushed the province’s total number of deaths from COVID-19 reported since March to 301.

Since March, Manitoba has reported 16,483 lab-confirmed cases of novel coronavirus.

As of Sunday, there are 336 people in hospital, with 44 people in intensive care due to COVID-19.

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate was 13.3 per cent provincially and 13.5 per cent in Winnipeg as of Sunday morning.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

