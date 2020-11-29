Manitoba sees new grim milestone: 301 deaths from COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials say 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 301.

The deaths today include:

A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region

A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home

A woman in her 80s from the Northern health region

A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to an outbreak at the Villa Youville Personal Care Home

A woman in her 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to an outbreak at Menno Home

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Fred Douglas Lodge

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Park Manor Care

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Holy Family Home

A woman in her 90s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, linked to an outbreak at Rest Haven Nursing Home.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 13.3 per cent provincially and 13.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 365 new cases of the virus have been identified.

0:32 Coronavirus: It’s been difficult getting people to ‘buy in’ to health restrictions, Roussin says Coronavirus: It’s been difficult getting people to ‘buy in’ to health restrictions, Roussin says

On Saturday, a case was removed from the count totals, as an investigation showed it was not a case. This change is reflected in the total case numbers and on the online dashboard. This brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 16,483.

17 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

27 cases in the Northern health region

Nine cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

71 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

241 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also show there are 9,172 active cases and 7,010 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 336 people in hospital with 44 people in intensive care due to COVID-19.

Laboratory testing numbers show 3,158 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 352,437. Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

Public health officials advise a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the acute care inpatient unit at The Pas Hospital in The Pas. The site has been moved to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.