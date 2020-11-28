Boy under 10 years old the youngest COVID-19 death in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Public Health Officials advise of 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19, including a boy under the age of 10 from Winnipeg.

The deaths also include:

A woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region

A male in his 60s from the Interlake–Eastern health region

A male in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain health region and linked to the outbreak at Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home

A female in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Heritage Lodge

A female in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

A female in her 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

A male in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain health region and linked to the outbreak at Fairview Home

A female in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain health region and linked to the outbreak at Gilbert Plains Personal Care Home

A male in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Park Manor Care.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 14.2 per cent provincially and 13.9 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 487 new cases of the virus have been identified and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba has grown to 16,118.

The locations of the new cases are as follows:

23 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

38 cases in the Northern health region

15 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

104 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

307 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows there are 9,024 known active cases and 6,804 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 327 people in hospital with 44 people in intensive care. Meanwhile, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 290.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,640 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 348,768. Case investigations continue and if a public health risk is identified, the public will be notified.

Public health officials have advised that outbreaks have been declared at the Health Sciences Centre on GD4 in Winnipeg and the Manitoba Developmental Centre in Portage la Prairie.

The sites have been moved to Critical on the Pandemic Response System.

The outbreaks declared at Aborgate School in La Broquerie and Reston School in Reston have been declared over.