15 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba, 11 linked to Maples care home

Manitoba public health officials announced 15 additional deaths due to COVID-19 Saturday, the most deaths reported in one day since the pandemic started.

The deaths happened between Nov. 2 and 13 and include:

11 people linked to the outbreak at the Maples Personal Care a woman in her 60s a woman in her 70s two women in their 80s three men in their 80s three women in their 90s a man in his 90s

a man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at St. Boniface hospital.

Three deaths were announced in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region:

a man in his 80s

two men in their 70s.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 12.4 per cent provincially and 13.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

A total of 239 new cases of the virus have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The province says two cases were removed due to being out of province and a data correction. This brings the net new cases to 237 and the total lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 10,453, including:

11 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

16 cases in the Northern health region

nine cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

40 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

163 cases in the Winnipeg health region

There are also 6,410 known active cases and 3,891 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 228 people in hospital, with 34 people in intensive care.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now 152.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,971 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 307,056.

Public health officials have advised that outbreaks have been declared at Victoria General Hospital unit 4 South in Winnipeg, as well as at Stony Mountain Institution, Menno Home in Grunthal, Salem Home in Winkler, the Vita and District Personal Care Home, and at the Rod McGillivary Care Home in Opaskwayak Cree Nation.

The sites have been moved to Critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

The chief provincial public health officer is reminding Manitobans to not socialize with people from outside their household, to significantly reduce the number of close contacts and to avoid closed-in or crowded spaces.

In addition, they should focus on these fundamentals to help stop the spread of COVID-19: staying home if you or someone from your household is sick, physically distance from those outside your household, and wear a mask.