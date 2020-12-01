No investigation needed into coronavirus deaths at Maples LTC, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

A police assessment into multiple COVID-19 deaths at a Winnipeg long-term care home has found no need for further investigation, Winnipeg police say.

Winnipeg police confirmed they were doing an assessment into Maples Long Term Care Home Nov. 8, after seven residents of the personal care home with novel coronavirus died over the span of two days and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called into to help several COVID-19 positive patients over a weekend.

At the time police sources told Global News homicide investigators were speaking with paramedics, officials at Maples and the families of patients.

Global News was told the assessment would determine if residents received adequate care or if there was a failure to provide the necessities of life.

Dozens of residents have died at the Revera-owned private facility on Mandalay Drive since a COVID-19 first infiltrated the personal care home in October.

Revera was forced apologize after Manitoba health officials said the company’s initial claims Maples had not been understaffed when paramedics were first called in the night of Nov. 7, had been “less than accurate.”

A day after the ambulances were called in, the company said it had a full complement of nurses that Friday evening, and a 65 per cent staffing level of health-care aides. A company spokesperson also said the overnight shift wad been fully staffed at all levels, and 13 of 19 scheduled health-care aides were on duty.

But a few days later Winnipeg Regional Health Authority president and CEO Vickie Kaminski said Revera had not provided accurate numbers.

She said 19 health-care aides had been scheduled for the shift, but only seven were there for a large duration, after others called in sick or had to self-isolate.

A rapid response team from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service had to ultimately be stationed outside the personal care home for several days before the Canadian Red Cross was brought in to help.

In its latest update posted Nov. 27 the WRHA says Maples is still facing challenges but the the facility is starting to see its staffing levels and case numbers stabilize.

In a media release Tuesday, Winnipeg police said they’ve completed their preliminary assessment of the situation at Maples, and investigators have determined “that no police investigation will be required at this time.”

