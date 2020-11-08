Maples long-term care families react to COVID-19 outbreak: ‘I can’t let my dad die in there’

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 outbreak at Maples Personal Care home is turning many families’ concern to fear as 22 residents at the facility have now died due to the virus.

Lisa Prost’s daily ritual has become visiting her 91-year-old father Murray, who lives at Maples. She visits her dad daily, even though she’s not allowed inside the facility.

“I sat outside his window today for an hour, not one person came into the room that hour I was sitting there. I don’t know when he was last looked at. I can see his arms were shaking, that’s all I know,” said Prost.

Lisa Prost with her dad Murray. Submitted Photo

“At least I know he’s alive.” Tweet This

Murray’s been living at Maples for four years and Prost believes the care he receives has been deteriorating over that span.

“He’s going through hell there, as is all these other families that are suffering.

“I at least can see my dad, he’s on the main floor, I look through a window. Those people that are on the second floor I feel so bad for them because at least I can see that my dad’s alive.”

The provincial standard of care at homes in Manitoba is 3.6 hours per resident each day.

Twenty-two deaths at the facility — including seven in the last 48 hours — is causing families like the Prost’s to question if that standard is being met.

During an unusual Sunday morning press briefing, Health Minister Cameron Friesen said an investigation into the deaths is set to begin.

On Saturday, Global News learned that the Winnipeg police homicide unit is currently investigating the deaths.

