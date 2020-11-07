Paramedics called to Maples Personal Care Home, three people taken to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews were called to Maples Personal Care Home Friday night, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, to deal with a number of COVID-19 patients.

The care home is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak — 12 people have died due to COVID-19 at that facility, with three of those deaths announced Saturday.

As of Friday, the facility has 166 active cases.

The facility has added up a total of 176 cases since the pandemic started with 121 patients and 55 staff infected.

On Friday, one person was taken to hospital in critical condition, another two were transported in stable condition, the City of Winnipeg confirmed in an email.

Another 12 patients were assessed by paramedics, and a number of patients were treated on scene.

Earlier this week the Canadian Red Cross was called in to help at the Maples Personal Care Home and Parkview Place.

In a statement to Global News late Tuesday, Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen said a letter had been sent to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness earlier in the day, officially asking for federal support through the Canadian Red Cross.

“Initially, health system leaders are working with the Red Cross to assess the ability to assist at Parkview Place and Maples Long Term Care Home,” Friesen said.

“The specific role of the Red Cross is still being finalized and more details will be released in the days to come.”

Parkview Place Long Term Care Home and Maples Personal Care Home — both run by the private company, Revera — said they’re working with the Red Cross and the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority on a plan “to provide additional staffing resources to support the residents with delivery of meals, recreation activities and companionship, maintaining isolation in rooms.”

Global News has emailed Revera for comment but has yet to hear back.

Parkview Place as of Friday has had 147 total cases, 111 patients and 36 staff with 111 active cases remaining and 23 deaths.

This is a developing story, more to come.

–With files from Amber McGuckin, Erik Pindera and Shane Gibson.