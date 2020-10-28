69 residents at Maples Personal Care Home test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Maples Personal Care Home nearly doubled in one day.

The 200-resident home has 69 residents infected with the virus, as of Tuesday evening – that’s up from 35 cases the day before.

The outbreak was declared less than a week ago on Friday.

Seven staff members have tested positive as well and are self-isolating, according to a Revera, the care home’s owner, in a news release.

Revera is conducting surveillance testing of all residents, Dr. Rhonda Collins, Chief Medical Officer said. 27 from the second floor tested negative, while the remaining 104 residents were being tested Tuesday and the results were pending.

“All residents in the home are isolated in their rooms, with no mixing between wings of the home or the two floors,” Collins said. “Staff are cohorted to each floor.”

“Revera will cohort residents to separate positive cases from negative as soon as the remaining test results have been returned.” Tweet This

Revera is also the owner/operator of Parkview Place, the site of Manitoba’s largest care home outbreak.

As of Monday, 117 people connected to Parkview had tested positive for the virus, inlcuding 86 residents and 31 staff members. 19 residents have also died.