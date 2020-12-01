Menu

Politics

Premier Pallister to give COVID-19 enforcement update Tuesday

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 10:13 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Dr. Roussin says COVID-19 cases constant because number of contacts haven’t decreased enough' Coronavirus: Dr. Roussin says COVID-19 cases constant because number of contacts haven’t decreased enough
Asked why the number of COVID-19 cases have stayed constant in Manitoba despite being in the second week of “code red” restrictions, the province’s chief provincial health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said that that Manitobans haven’t decreased their number of contacts “as effectively as we are shooting for.”

Premier Brian Pallister will give an update about the province’s enforcement activities on Tuesday.

The press conference is at 11 a.m. Global News will livestream the press conference here.

Over the weekend, Manitoba RCMP blocked the parking lot of a church that was trying to host a service Sunday.

READ MORE: Steinbach-area church fined $5,000 for not following COVID-19 health orders

Global News reporters on the scene heard RCMP officers telling people if they walk into the parking lot toward the Church of God Restoration, which is south of Steinbach, they would be fined.

Trending Stories

The Church of God Restoration, a chapter of a North American Christian denomination founded in the ‘80s, was slapped with a $5,000 fine after holding a Sunday service last week, which saw “well over” 100 people attend, RCMP said at the time.

Global News tried to talk to people associated with the church on Sunday, but they declined comment.

The province banned all faith-based gatherings as part of the level red pandemic restrictions put in place on Nov. 12 while COVID-19 cases skyrocketed in the province.

