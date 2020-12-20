Manitoba tweaks COVID-19 immunization criteria to fill appointments

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Manitoba is making small changes to its criteria for which front-line health-care workers can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the 900 appointments available this week, around 300 still remain open for the taking.

The province now says if you meet the following criteria, you can receive the shot:

Critical care workers born on or before Dec. 31, 1980 (previously Dec. 31, 1970)

Long-term care workers born on or before Dec. 31, 1962 (previously Dec. 31, 1960)

Acute care workers born on or before Dec. 31, 1960

COVID-19 immunization clinic workers

The provincial vaccine hotline is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until all appointments are filled.

The province says it hopes to get the next 900 Manitobans inoculated between Monday, Dec. 21 and Wednesday, Dec. 23 at the University of Manitoba’s Rady Faculty of Health campus.

More information about the province’s vaccine campaign can be found here.

