Manitoba reports 18 more coronavirus deaths, 155 new cases Tuesday

Another 18 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died as the province reported 155 new infections from the virus Tuesday.

It’s the second-straight day Manitoba’s daily case count has fallen below 200 and the lowest single-day numbers the province has seen since early November.

Health officials reported 167 new cases Monday.

The latest deaths, however, come just shy of matching province’s most deadly day of the pandemic when 19 victims were announced Dec. 5.

Tuesday’s list of COVID-19 victims includes:

a woman in her 80s from the Interlake–Eastern health region, linked to an outbreak at Kin Place in Oakbank;

a woman in her 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an outbreak at Fairview Home in Brandon;

a woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, linked to an outbreak at the Grandview Personal Care Home in Grandview;

a woman in her 100s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region;

a woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre;

a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region;

a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region;

a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region;

a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home;

a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home;

a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home;

a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region;

a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home;

a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home;

a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home;

a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the N3E family medicine unit at Concordia Hospital;

a woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home; and

a man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Oakview Place personal care home.

The new infections include 92 cases in the Winnipeg Health region, 17 cases in the Southern Health region,10 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 27 cases in the Northern Health region, and nine cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of lab-confirmed infections identified since March to 23,180 and province’s death toll rises to 590.

The province says there are currently 4,382 active COVID-19 in Manitoba, with 275 in hospital with the virus and 36 in ICU.

A new outbreak was declared Tuesday at the Le Chalet de La Broquerie assisted living facility in La Broquerie.

Meanwhile health officials said previously declared outbreaks at the 3U4-7 family medicine unity at Seven Oaks General Hospital, the N3 West family medicine unit at Concordia Hospital and at the Deer Lodge Centre long-term care unit in Winnipeg have ended.

Outbreaks at the Agassiz Youth Centre in Portage la Prairie and at the Vita and District Personal Care Home in Vita have also been declared over, the province said.

The five-day test positivity rate was 11.5 per cent provincially and 10.5 per cent in Winnipeg Tuesday, according to provincial data.

Health officials said 1,497 tests for COVID-19 were done Monday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 407,233.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.