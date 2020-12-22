Coronavirus: Hours changed at some Winnipeg COVID-19 testing sites

Send this page to someone via email

Three Winnipeg COVID-19 testing sites are changing their hours over the holidays.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says the Thunderbird House testing (715 Main St.) will close Dec. 25-28, reopen under regular hours from Dec. 29-31, and close again Jan. 1.

The site at Dakota Medical Centre (17-845 Dakota St.) will be closed Dec. 24 and 25, but will reopen under regular hours Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.

The testing site at Red River College’s Minor Illness and Injury Clinic (2055 Notre Dame Ave.) will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 24, and from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 25 and 26. The site will resume regular hours between Dec. 27 and Dec. 31 and will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 1.

The WRHA says all other Winnipeg testing sites will remain open under their regular hours during the holiday season.

A full list of testing sites across Manitoba can be found on the province’s website.

