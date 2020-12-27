N.L. reports 3 new COVID-19 infections, 3 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Newfoundland and Labrador’s public health officials are reporting three new cases of COVID-19 today and an active case count of 21 infections in the province.

Officials say one of the cases is travel-related and involves a man in his 40s from the Eastern Health region who returned to the province after working in Alberta.

Public health is now asking travellers on Air Canada flight 7480 from Montreal to St. John’s that arrived on Tuesday to schedule a COVID-19 test.

The second case is travel-related as well and involves a man in his 50s from the Western Health region who also returned from work in Alberta and is self-isolating.

Public Health says it’s currently investigating the source of infection of the third case – a woman in the Eastern Health region between 20 and 39-years-old.

Officials say there have been three recoveries since the last public advisory on Thursday and one person is in hospital due to the virus