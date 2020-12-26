Family of four loses house following Christmas morning fire in Fredericton

Send this page to someone via email

A family of four was awakened early Saturday morning to a fire that caused significant damage to their side of a two-storey duplex in Fredericton, according to Canadian Red Cross.

The organization said the fire was reported after 5 a.m., and that nobody was injured.

READ MORE: Woman, 53, dies in house fire in Sainte-Anne-De-Madawaska, New Brunswick

In the meantime, Canadian Red Cross volunteers are helping a woman and three children with emergency lodging, meals and purchases like clothing and other essential needs.

Global News reached out to Fredericton Fire on the cause of the fire, but did not receive an immediate reply.

More to come…

1:51 Long-standing business in Petitcodiac destroyed by fire Long-standing business in Petitcodiac destroyed by fire – Oct 27, 2020

Advertisement