Family of four loses house following Christmas morning fire in Fredericton

A family of four was awakened early Saturday morning to a fire that caused significant damage to their side of a two-storey duplex in Fredericton, according to Canadian Red Cross.
The organization said the fire was reported after 5 a.m., and that nobody was injured.
READ MORE: Woman, 53, dies in house fire in Sainte-Anne-De-Madawaska, New Brunswick
In the meantime, Canadian Red Cross volunteers are helping a woman and three children with emergency lodging, meals and purchases like clothing and other essential needs.
Trending Stories
Global News reached out to Fredericton Fire on the cause of the fire, but did not receive an immediate reply.
More to come…
Long-standing business in Petitcodiac destroyed by fire
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments