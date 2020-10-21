Woman, 53, dies in house fire in Sainte-Anne-De-Madawaska, New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say a 53-year-old woman died following a house fire in Sainte-Anne-De-Madawaska, N.B.

Police say they were called to the scene on Rue Mazerolle around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The woman was the only occupant of the home, and police say she was taken to hospital when crews responded to the fire.

She later died at the hospital as a result of her injuries, police say.

Police say the investigation into her death and the fire is ongoing.

