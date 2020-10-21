Menu

Fire

Woman, 53, dies in house fire in Sainte-Anne-De-Madawaska, New Brunswick

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 4:47 pm
An Ambulance New Brunswick ambulance is shown in Fredericton on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett

New Brunswick RCMP say a 53-year-old woman died following a house fire in Sainte-Anne-De-Madawaska, N.B.

Police say they were called to the scene on Rue Mazerolle around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The woman was the only occupant of the home, and police say she was taken to hospital when crews responded to the fire.

Read more: N.B. auditor highlights number of concerns with province’s ambulance service

She later died at the hospital as a result of her injuries, police say.

Police say the investigation into her death and the fire is ongoing.

