Woman, 53, dies in house fire in Sainte-Anne-De-Madawaska, New Brunswick

New Brunswick RCMP say a 53-year-old woman died following a house fire in Sainte-Anne-De-Madawaska, N.B.
Police say they were called to the scene on Rue Mazerolle around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
The woman was the only occupant of the home, and police say she was taken to hospital when crews responded to the fire.
She later died at the hospital as a result of her injuries, police say.
Police say the investigation into her death and the fire is ongoing.
