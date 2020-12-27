Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as the province moves to have only 34 active cases.

Both of the cases are located in the Moncton region.

They are an individual between the age of 40 and 49 and an individual between the age of 60 and 69.

Both cases are self-isolating and are under investigation.

The province also reported six new recoveries for a total of 549 since the pandemic began.

There have been 592 cases in the province and eight deaths.

Two people are in hospital with one of those in intensive care.

The province says the current testing number are unavailable Sunday but will be available Monday.

