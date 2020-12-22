Menu

Health

Alberta premier, health minister, chief medical officer of health to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 22, 2020 1:00 pm
A health-care worker receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, Alta.
Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

The premier, health minister and chief medical officer of health will all be on hand for Tuesday’s COVID-19 update in Alberta.

Jason Kenney, Tyler Shandro and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are all scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. MT. The announcement will be streamed live in this story post.

Tuesday’s update comes after 1,240 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alberta on Monday. Nine additional deaths were also reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 860.

Hinshaw said Monday that the lower case count is positive, but admitted the province’s situation is “still serious.”

Read more: Alberta adds 1,240 cases of COVID-19; Hinshaw says province sees ‘positive signs’

“Our new case numbers are still extremely high and our health-care system remains under severe strain,” Hinshaw said Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 795 people hospitalized with COVID-19 province-wide, 151 of those people were in intensive care.

Read more: ‘I made it’: Alberta COVID-19 patient replies to ICU doctor’s tearful tweet

Since the pandemic began, Alberta has recorded 91,459 cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, there were 19,165 active cases in the province.

