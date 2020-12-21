Alberta doctor on rising COVID-19 hospitalizations: ‘We’ll not be able to treat all patients’

Send this page to someone via email

A physician at the University of Alberta Hospital is sounding the alarm about the impact the rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is having on the health-care system.

Nephrologist Dr. Branko Braam says the situation has become so dire, his hospital has had to open a COVID-19 ward and health-care staff who have never worked in that type of unit are having to step in and help treat patients.

“The situation is now so bad that they’re going to open the fourth COVID ward in the hospital. Tweet This

“That means, essentially, that the kidney disease people are going to cover a ward where we never have worked to be able to have sufficient people power to care for the patients that are ill.

“And, it disrupts the rest of the work. We need to take care of all of our other patients still.”

Braam learned of the new ward and staffing challenges after a team meeting on Dec. 8, he said in a video posted to Twitter Monday by Alberta Health Services.

“Then, with the numbers that are going up and up and up, the hospital will be actually extremely busy with many, many sick people,” he said.

“I’m straight out very worried about this. If this keeps going, we’ll not be able to actually treat all the patients and we get to situations that people have seen on television earlier this year. Tweet This

“It’s now very close that we get to the same point also,” Braam said.

“It’s very frightening. Stay home. Stay away from each other. There’s a vaccine in a few months. There’s a horizon to this problem, so just sit it out.”

As of Sunday, there were 760 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 149 of whom were in intensive care units.

Alberta reported an additional 1,286 cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths connected to the virus on Sunday.

“It’s very frightening,” says Dr. Branko Braam. “If this keeps going, we won’t be to actually treat all the patients, and we’ll get to the situations that people have seen on television earlier this year….There is a horizon to this problem, so just sit it out.” pic.twitter.com/fMiNoEIcTl — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) December 21, 2020

