Alberta records 1,286 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths Sunday

Alberta reported an additional 1,286 cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths connected to the virus on Sunday.

Active provincial cases dropped slightly Sunday, now at 19,201, which was 59 fewer than Saturday’s total. The Edmonton zone remained the area with the most active COVID cases at 9,154. The Calgary zone had 6,853 cases as of Sunday.

Five of the deaths reported Sunday were in the Edmonton zone: a man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynwood, a woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at St. Michael’s Long-term Care Centre, a woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Devonshire Village, a man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Seniors Housing Beverly Place and a man in his 70s linked to the outbreak at Winnifred Steward Adult Group Home Residence. All of the cases included comorbidities.

Two of the deaths were reported in the Calgary zone: a man in his 70s linked to the outbreak at Agecare Skypoint and a second man in his 70s. The man whose death was linked to Agecare included comorbidities, while the second man had no known comorbidities.

There were also two deaths in the Central zone: a woman in her 70s with no know comorbidities and a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Points West Living whose case included comorbidities.

A woman in her 60s passed away in the South zone. She had no known comorbidities.

The 10 deaths on Sunday brought the total of deaths in Alberta related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic to 851.

Hospitalizations dropped slightly Sunday, from 777 people in Alberta hospitals with the virus on Saturday to 760 24 hours later. Of the total hospitalizations, 149 were in intensive care units, two fewer than the previous day.

There were a total of 17,956 people tested over the 24-hour period, which resulted in a positivity rate of 7.1 per cent.

This brings the total number of completed tests to 2,638,451 since testing began.

In a tweet Sunday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw asked people to be patient while at grocery and other retail stores as restrictions in the province continue.

Additional restrictions may mean longer lines at grocery stores or other retail locations. Please remember to be patient; the holiday season is always busy and stressful and this year, more than ever, we need to show kindness to others. (3/4) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) December 20, 2020

Hinshaw also encouraged those struggling with their mental help to reach out for help.

Taking care of your mental health is one of the best gifts you can give yourself – not just during the holidays, but all through the year. If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. #COVID19AB https://t.co/OC5R5Y5U8q — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) December 20, 2020