New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases Sunday, drops 4 cases from total

New Brunswick recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday but removed four previously recorded cases from its total.

There are now 45 active cases in the province, health officials said.

The province revised its figures on Sunday, removing two individuals previously recorded in the Saint John region as they had been accounted for in another province.

Citing confidentiality, the province said it will not release where those cases were previously recorded.

Two other cases, an individual from the Moncton region and an individual in the Bathurst region, have also been removed from the province’s totals.

Both cases were false-positive results.

As a result, there have actually been 574 cases of COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic began, of which 520 are considered to be resolved.

New Brunswick said it is currently working to determine the cause of the false positives.

“When Public Health evaluates the results of its tests, they consider the epidemiological links and case information to determine the likelihood for these to be positive,” the province said in a press release.

“In certain rare situations, such as this one, the results were not in keeping with the patient information or the COVID-19 activity in the area, so the samples were retested.”

The two individuals are being informed by the province about their tests.

There have been eight deaths in the province as a result of the virus.

Officials say there are currently three people in the hospital, one of whom is in the intensive care unit for treatment.

As of Sunday, the province has completed 145,988 tests.

The Edmundston zone remains in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

Among the rules in the orange phase are a requirement of a one household bubble, two metres of physical distancing, and a mandatory mask while in indoor and outdoor public spaces.

All other regions remain in the yellow phase.

