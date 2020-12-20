3 COVID-19-related deaths, 226 new cases reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported three COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, raising the overall total in the province since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to 118.

All three deaths were individuals in the Regina zone — two people aged 80 and over and one person in the 70-79 age group.

The province also reported 226 new cases, bring the overall case count to 13,555.

Of those, 3,880 are considered active after 105 recoveries were reported.

There have been 9,557 recoveries in the province.

Most of the new cases were in the Saskatoon (55), north-central (38), Regina (32), northwest (30) and central-east (30) zones.

Other zones reporting new cases are the far northwest (six), far northeast (15), northeast (five), south-central (five) and southeast (six). Four new cases have pending residence information.

The seven-day average of new cases is 228 — 18.8 cases per 100,000 population.

Health officials said 123 people are in hospital, with 19 in intensive care — nine in Saskatoon, six in the north-central zone, two in Regina and one each in the northwest and southwest zones.

Coronavirus breakdown

Of all cases reported to date in Saskatchewan, 6,476 are community contacts, 3,464 are under investigation by public health, 3,030 have no known exposures and 585 are travel-related.

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

2,907 people are 19 and under

4,793 people are 20 to 39

3,494 are 40 to 59

1,767 people are 60 to 79

589 people are 80 and over

Saskatchewan has completed 406,083 tests to date for the virus, up 3,029 from Saturday.

