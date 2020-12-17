Saskatoon health-care workers next to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Phase 1 of Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery plan could begin before Christmas.

The province said it has received word it the next shipment of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is expected to arrive in Saskatoon as early as Dec. 21.

“Saskatchewan has been ready to receive and waiting to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a statement.

“So it was welcome news when we learned that the first shipment would arrive before the holidays. I consider this the best gift to see more health-care workers in our province being immunized, and look forward to delivering it to more of the people at highest risk.”

Story continues below advertisement

When it arrives, 1,950 health-care workers in Saskatoon intensive care units, emergency departments, COVID-19 units, and testing and assessment centres will receive their initial dose of the vaccine at Merlis Belcher Place at the University of Saskatchewan.

They will receive their second dose three to four weeks later.

1:49 Coronavirus: Two Saskatchewan health-care workers receive province’s first COVID-19 vaccines Coronavirus: Two Saskatchewan health-care workers receive province’s first COVID-19 vaccines

The province is also expanding its immunization pilot program in Regina to include key front-line staff in the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and anesthetists.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“These additional groups have been identified given they are also at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, and because of their work with at-risk patients,” said Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone.

“Of course, our supplies are limited, so we will look to continue providing additional doses to these groups as more vaccine is received.”

Story continues below advertisement

Since the first doses arrived in Saskatchewan on Tuesday, 250 health-care professionals have received their immunization shot, with 301 people expected to get their vaccine shot on Thursday.

Phase 1 of Saskatchewan’s plan will also target other high-risk groups including staff and residents at long-term care homes, people in the 80-plus age group and individuals over the age of 50 in the northern and remote regions.

Those between the ages of 70 and 79 will be immunized as supplies allow.

Health officials said the Moderna vaccine could be shipped to the province this month if it receives Health Canada approval.

They said the Moderna vaccine will be easier to transport and store in smaller and rural centres.

3:25 Canada to get even more COVID-19 vaccines by Moderna Canada to get even more COVID-19 vaccines by Moderna

Phase 2 of the vaccine delivery plan is tentatively expected to start in April 2021, which includes widespread access to immunization.

Advertisement