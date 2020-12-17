Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Don’t buy coronavirus vaccines off the internet, Health Canada warns Canadians

By James Armstrong Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 12:45 pm
Click to play video 'Easing fears around the COVID-19 vaccine' Easing fears around the COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Birinder Narang discusses the challenges of overcoming vaccine hesitancy among minority groups.

Health Canada is warning Canadians to be wary of potentially counterfeit coronavirus vaccines found on the internet or for sale from “unauthorized sources.”

Health Canada issued the statement Thursday, warning that any counterfeit vaccines could pose “serious health risks.”

“Do not buy COVID-19 vaccines online or from unauthorized sources,” the statement read. “The only way to access safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines is through clinics organized or endorsed by your local public health authority in collaboration with Canada’s federal, provincial and territorial governments.”

Read more: ‘Tremendous cost’: Coronavirus hospitalizations soar as vaccine raises hope

Governments across Canada have pledged to make vaccines free for everyone so people should not have to buy access to any of the approved vaccinations. Health Canada added that Canadians can only access the vaccine at clinics “organized or endorsed by your local public health authority.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Canadian coalition aims to shift public perception around the pandemic' Canadian coalition aims to shift public perception around the pandemic

Canada approved its first coronavirus vaccine — the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine — on Dec. 9 and vaccinations have started at hospitals and clinics around the country for select groups of the most vulnerable Canadians.

Read more: A glimpse inside an Edmonton ICU full of COVID-19 patients

The government confirmed Tuesday it was watching a “number of threat indicators” — or behaviours consistent with a threat — as the coronavirus vaccine arrived in Canada.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“As I indicated before, there are a number of threat indicators that we are closely monitoring between the agencies, intelligence service, the law enforcement agencies,” said Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

“The appropriate level of information is shared down the line to provinces and territories, to the law enforcement agencies, so that they take concrete actions.”

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 canadacoronavirus canadaCOVIDCoronavirus VaccineBuy Coronavirus vaccineBuy Covid vaccineCounterfeit coronavirus vaccineFake coronavirus vaccine
Flyers
More weekly flyers