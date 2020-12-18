Saskatoon police issue 7th ticket for alleged public health order violation

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say a key participant in a Dec.5 anti-mask protest in the city has been issued a ticket for allegedly violating a COVID-19 public health order.

Police said the $2,800 ticket was issued after consultation with Crown and public health officials.

“The issuing of a fine is the next step in attempting to gain compliance,” Saskatoon police Chief Troy Cooper said Friday in a statement.

“However, we continue to consult with health officials and Crown prosecutors, and going forward the scope of our investigations and enforcement may expand beyond key participants.”

This is the seventh ticket Saskatoon police have issued under the Public Health Act.

Police said they will be present at all future public gatherings that could impact community safety.

A “Freedom Rally” is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the Vimy Memorial in Saskatoon’s Kiwanis Park.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark urged people earlier in the week not to attend the rally and called for enforcement of current measures.

“I expect that there will be enforcement of the public health orders that are in place, and that the organizers of these events are investigated and held to account,” he said.

“It is time to rally our efforts to save lives, to work together, to support our health-care workers who are fighting to keep us alive right now.”

Under current public health measures, outdoor gatherings in Saskatchewan are limited to 10 people provided there is two metres of spacing between individuals not from the same household.

Two people were issued fines in Regina last weekend at a Freedom Rally in front of the legislative building.

Regina police say a man and woman, from Saskatoon and Deer Valley respectively, received $2,800 tickets.