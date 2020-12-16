Charlie Clark wants public health measures enforced at upcoming Saskatoon rally

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark is asking people not to attend an anti-mask rally this weekend in the city.

A “Freedom Rally” is planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Vimy Memorial in Kiwanis Park.

Clark took to Twitter on Tuesday, urging people not to join a rally that endangers the lives of other people.

“It is very frustrating to see people going out and undermining all of the efforts that the rest of us have taken,” Clark tweeted.

“Give your head a shake.”

Hundreds of people converged at the legislature in Regina on Dec. 12 for a “Freedom Rally.”

Story continues below advertisement

Two people were handed $2,800 tickets for violating public health orders.

One of those was identified in social media as Mark Friesen, who took to Twitter to respond to Clark.

“Who’s attending an ‘anti-mask’ rally? There will be a freedom rally,” Friesen tweeted.

“A rally of good folks who believe in our charter of rights and freedoms and believe that it should be upheld. A rally to demand the (government), at all levels, open the debate and show us your evidence, accordingly.”

Under the current health measures, a maximum of 30 people can gather at a public outdoor gathering if physical distancing is maintained between individuals who are not from the same household.

Clark said many people and businesses have made sacrifices to keep people safe and he wants the current measures enforced this weekend at the rally.

“I expect that there be enforcement of the public health orders that are in place, and that the organizers of these events are investigated and held to account,” he said.

“It is time to rally our efforts to save lives, to work together, to support our health-care workers who are fighting to keep up alive right now.”

Story continues below advertisement

3:22 Saskatchewan premier calls comments made about top doctor ‘racist, foolish’ Saskatchewan premier calls comments made about top doctor ‘racist, foolish’