Dr. Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: The news conference with Dr. Deena Hinshaw has been rescheduled. This story has been updated to reflect the new time.

One day after a record-breaking number of deaths from COVID-19 were reported, Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide another update on the novel coronavirus for Albertans.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

On Thursday, Hinshaw announced another 30 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported to Alberta Health.

While all the deaths didn’t occur over the 24-hour period, Hinshaw said it was the highest figure she has had the “sad task of reporting.”

An additional 1,571 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday, bringing Alberta’s total confirmed cases to 86,168 since the start of the pandemic.

There were 763 people in hospital, with 138 of those in the ICU.

As of Thursday, more than 2.5 million COVID-19 tests had been completed in Alberta.

This post will be updated after Hinshaw’s news conference.

