Canada

Dr. Hinshaw to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Friday at 4:30 p.m.

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Click to play video 'Worst single day: 30 new COVID-19 deaths in Alberta Thursday' Worst single day: 30 new COVID-19 deaths in Alberta Thursday
30 more patients have died from COVID-19 — the highest daily death toll since the pandemic began. Julia Wong has more from Dr. Deena Hinshaw's daily news conference, where she also addressed a photo showing several leaders not wearing masks while indoor.

Editor’s note: The news conference with Dr. Deena Hinshaw has been rescheduled. This story has been updated to reflect the new time.

One day after a record-breaking number of deaths from COVID-19 were reported, Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide another update on the novel coronavirus for Albertans.

The chief medical officer of health is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m. Her news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

Read more: Alberta reports record-breaking 30 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, 1,571 new cases

On Thursday, Hinshaw announced another 30 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported to Alberta Health.

While all the deaths didn’t occur over the 24-hour period, Hinshaw said it was the highest figure she has had the “sad task of reporting.”

Click to play video '394 Alberta healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine' 394 Alberta healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine
394 Alberta healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine

An additional 1,571 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday, bringing Alberta’s total confirmed cases to 86,168 since the start of the pandemic.

There were 763 people in hospital, with 138 of those in the ICU.

Read more: Alberta’s COVID-19 infections are trending down — what it means and what we need to do

As of Thursday, more than 2.5 million COVID-19 tests had been completed in Alberta.

This post will be updated after Hinshaw’s news conference.

